SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2023.

Kenney Edwin Story, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated property damage.

Myreonta Laderek Glodd, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; contempt of court.

Steven Earl Tanton, 43, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Jeffrey Alan Nunez, 29, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Amy Michelle Brown, 37, Corpus Christi, TX: Identity theft (2 charges); attempted identity theft.

Brittany Sierra Evans, 30, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Richard Chambers, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peyton Lamar Yellott, 41, DeQuincy: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.

Frank Stephen Maybee, 25, Vinton: Domestic abuse; obstruction of court orders.

Myron Dupree East II, 45, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy Dale Brummett, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Zyna Nicol Higginbotham, 32, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Crystal Rachelle Batey, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alexander Joseph Guillory, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Crystal Joy Guillory, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Gabrielle Elizabeth Harris, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kenneth Dwayne Hunt, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

Quitin Makay Green, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Aaron George Willis, 25, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale distribution, or possession of a schedule drug without a prescription.

