50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2023.

Kenney Edwin Story, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated property damage.

Myreonta Laderek Glodd, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; contempt of court.

Steven Earl Tanton, 43, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Jeffrey Alan Nunez, 29, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Amy Michelle Brown, 37, Corpus Christi, TX: Identity theft (2 charges); attempted identity theft.

Brittany Sierra Evans, 30, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Richard Chambers, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peyton Lamar Yellott, 41, DeQuincy: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.

Frank Stephen Maybee, 25, Vinton: Domestic abuse; obstruction of court orders.

Myron Dupree East II, 45, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy Dale Brummett, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Zyna Nicol Higginbotham, 32, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Crystal Rachelle Batey, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alexander Joseph Guillory, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Crystal Joy Guillory, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Gabrielle Elizabeth Harris, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kenneth Dwayne Hunt, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

Quitin Makay Green, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Aaron George Willis, 25, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale distribution, or possession of a schedule drug without a prescription.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Clear, calm and cool start
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant next couple days, rain returns this weekend
Clear, calm and cool start
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday weather
Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators
Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators
Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators
Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators