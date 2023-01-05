SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2023.
Kenney Edwin Story, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated property damage.
Myreonta Laderek Glodd, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; contempt of court.
Steven Earl Tanton, 43, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.
Jeffrey Alan Nunez, 29, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.
Amy Michelle Brown, 37, Corpus Christi, TX: Identity theft (2 charges); attempted identity theft.
Brittany Sierra Evans, 30, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Richard Chambers, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Peyton Lamar Yellott, 41, DeQuincy: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.
Frank Stephen Maybee, 25, Vinton: Domestic abuse; obstruction of court orders.
Myron Dupree East II, 45, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremy Dale Brummett, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Zyna Nicol Higginbotham, 32, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Crystal Rachelle Batey, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alexander Joseph Guillory, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Crystal Joy Guillory, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Gabrielle Elizabeth Harris, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Kenneth Dwayne Hunt, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.
Quitin Makay Green, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Aaron George Willis, 25, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale distribution, or possession of a schedule drug without a prescription.
