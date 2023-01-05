Shrimpers and environmentalists oppose growth of LNG export facilities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LNG export facilities are heralded as good things to come and economic game changers, but there are still fishermen and environmentalists who fight the massive industry.

They went before the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force on Wednesday.

Many local commercial fishers and environmentalists remain firmly against the LNG facilities and they took their fight to the task force.

Fisherman Travis Dardar said in Cameron they are surrounded. He said he lives within four hundred feet of Venture Global.

“The areas I’ve got marked in red are where we fish. They built on top of all our fishing grounds out here. The little red ‘X’ on this side is where I live. Now conveniently, Cameron has no zoning, so they don’t have to buy us out. They can absolutely build around us,” Dardar said.

Though LNG industry officials have said they are clean and safe, Dardar doesn’t believe it.

“A study by another scientist said exactly what would happen, and basically, what it said is that me and my family, where we’re at, we’ll be killed instantly,” Dardar said.

Dardar said the industry is and will suffer from the growth of LNG export facilities.

“Now they call it the LNG capital of the world. Do you really think somebody’s going to come to the LNG capital to buy seafood? That’s just stupid,” Dardar said.

Anne Rolfes from the Bucket Brigade said they also are presenting concerns about the growth of the LNG industry,

“This total destruction of Louisiana’s coast is to make Louisiana a colony for China, sometimes for Europe but China has been the big recipient of our gas. China has a rule that they can’t export their fossil fuel. They’re keeping all their natural gas while we’re sucking it out of the ground and sending it to them while destroying our coast,” she said.

Members of the Shrimp Task Force were sympathetic to the concerns and agreed to write a letter of opposition against LNG export facilities.

