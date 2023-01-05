50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff: Man attempts to break back into Calcasieu Correctional five hours after being released

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man said he threw a rock through the main entrance of Calcasieu Correctional Center so he could go back to jail, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement that Kenneth Hunt, 39, told deputies he wanted a place to sleep and a meal.

“We quickly made those arrangements for him,” Mancuso said. “I guess we can now say we literally have people beating down the door to stay with us.”

Hunt had been in jail since Nov. 1, 2022, on counts of theft, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing, but when those charges were dropped, he was released at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

But at 8 p.m. Wednesday, he landed back in jail, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.

Vincent said he threw a rock through the front door of the jail, breaking the glass. He then pushed out the broken glass with his hands.

Hunt now faces one count of criminal damage to property.

