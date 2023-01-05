Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is awarded a nearly $3 million grant for generators to keep water and water waste services working during an emergency.

“So even if the lights are off at your house, you can still flush the toilet and run the faucet,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

The goal of the generators is to supply emergency or back-up power incase of a power outage.

“Emergency generators do keep us in a continuity of service. If you don’t know that it’s the generators running and it’s just your services working, then everything is right,” City Utilities Manager Kevin Heise said.

Heise explained how the grant will allow the city to install new generators at eight water waste pumping stations.

“In the event that inclement weather comes and we lose power, those systems, very much like a home generator, it senses that and turns on the generator so there’s no interruption in service for that pumping station or that lift station,” Heise said.

In addition, two generators will also be placed at one city water plant.

Hunter said having permanent generators is crucial for the city resiliency.

“It’s also vital to our health care. It’s vital to public safety and public health. It’s vital to our economy,” Hunter said.

Hunter told 7News having learned from many storm events, during the latest artic blast, all water and waste water facilities were proactively put on generator power.

“We have 140 sewer lift stations throughout the City of Lake Charles, so, if you can imagine the aftermath of a Hurricane Laura type of environment, trying to keep sewer lift stations generated with power is an extreme task.”

He also said the city has emergency contracts with pumper trucks and temporary generators to assist with the water utilities that don’t have permanent generators.

Hunter said this $2.94 million is a portion of a larger grant application that’s upwards of $8 million total.

The new generators will be installed at the following locations:

Southwest Water Treatment Plant, 4300 Alma Ln.

Penn Street Lift Station, 600 Penn St.

Enterprise Boulevard Lift Station, 2000 Enterprise Blvd

Common Street Lift Station, 3001 Common St.

Big Lake Lift Station, 5140 Big Lake Rd.

Elliott Road Lift Station, 5173 Elliot Rd.

7th Avenue Lift Station, 2100 7th Ave.

Texas Street Lift Station, 3647 Texas St.

5th Avenue and Prejean Lift Station, 4250 5th Avenue

