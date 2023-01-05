50/50 Thursdays
Memorial sending out letters to those affected by data breach

Lake Charles Memorial Health System
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is sending out letters to patients affected by last year’s data breach.

In a statement on its website, Lake Charles Memorial says the data breach happened last October.

The federal Department of Health and Hospitals says 270,000 people were affected.

The hospital says information accessed may have included patient names, addresses, dates of birth, medical record or patient identification numbers, health insurance information, payment information, limited clinical information regarding care received at LCMH, and, in limited instances, Social Security numbers.

The hospital began to send out letters on Dec. 23.

The hospital is offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to patients whose Social Security number may have been obtained.

The hospital said patients with questions may call (855) 624-2986 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

