McNeese Spotlight: Joe Dumars Day and new library renovations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Associate Vice President for Enrollment Toby Osburn spoke with us this morning about a big event today as McNeese Alumni Joe Dumars returns to Lake Charles for a dedication ceremony and also explained some big changes that are happening at Frazar Memorial Library.

Joe Dumars Day

Simply mention the name Joe Dumars in the Lake Area and you’ll see a sense of pride as basketball fans will be quick to tell you that he started his career right here at McNeese State University.

Dumars was born in Shreveport and played four years at McNeese averaging 22.5 points per game, finishing his college career as the 11th leading scorer in NCAA history. He would go on to play for the Detroit Pistons from 1985 to 1999 averaging 27.3 points per game.

He would also go on to play in the 1994 FIBA World Championship as part of the United States “Dream Team II” who finished with a perfect 8-0 record and won gold.

Osburn highlighted their plans for a dedication ceremony tonight saying, “At 7 p.m. we’re gonna honor his achievements with the dedication of the court in the Legacy Center. Greatest basketball player to ever come out of McNeese. All four years, all-conference player, drafted into the NBA right out of McNeese. Phenomenal guy, an amazing athlete, sports executive, and it’s a real treat for us to have him home and to honor him tonight.”

But Dumar wasn’t just an amazing athlete. He’s also known for his business ventures being the founder, CEO, and President of Detroit Technologies until 2006. He also was the founder and owner of the recently closed Joe Dumars Fieldhouse indoor sports and entertainment facilities in Shelby and Detroit. As well as becoming the president of Independent Sports Entertainment’s basketball division.

“He’s very generous, very engaged in helping others. And one of the most humble, kind people that you will ever meet. He’s just the all-around package,” says Osburn. “He got in yesterday, they had a reception to recognize him last night. I think Mayor Hunter presented him with keys to the city.”

Osburn notes that it’s incredibly important for college athletes to see and be able to look up to someone like Joe, “You think about the kind of time, and effort, and energy that student-athletes invest into their collegiate careers. And to see someone who is so accomplished like Joe...He’s a great role model for our student-athletes.”

Tonight, the women’s and men’s McNeese basketball teams will be taking on Northwestern at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively. Then, at 7 p.m., the naming ceremony for the court will take place.

Osburn says Dumars will be there so if you’re planning on attending it would be best to get there an hour or two early because they anticipate a big crowd for the event.

Frazar Memorial Library Renovations

There are lots of big changes to the library as well. Renovations to the library took place between 2013 and 2016, but now the University is shifting the resources on the first floor to make use of new technologies as well as give students easy access to often-used academic centers and labs.

Osburn says, “The library was renovated a few years ago, and libraries have changed in the last five or six years. Lots of digital resources that are now available. Dr. Burckel has challenged us to reimagine the first floor of Frazar Library as a one-stop-shop for student learning and success. So, we’re consolidating a lot of academic support services there to help students succeed, persist, and ultimately graduate from McNeese.”

Now on the first floor are common student resources such as:

Freshman Advising

Accessibility Services

Write to Excellence Center

Math Tutoring Center

Career and Professional Development Services including the testing center

Most of the library staff offices, archives, and print materials have now been relocated to the second through fourth floors.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.