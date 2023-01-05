Joe Dumars back in Lake Charles for Legacy Center court unveiling

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Thursday will be a momentous day in the history of McNeese athletics, as Cowboys basketball icon Joe Dumars will be back on campus for the unveiling of Joe Dumars Court at the Legacy Center.

The ceremony is set to take place right before the Cowboys tip off their game vs the Northwestern State Demons at 7 pm, and will be an event set to honor Dumars lasting impact on the University.

Dumars spent 4 seasons with the Cowboys, and tallied up some serious numbers in his time on the team.

Over those 4 years Dumars scored 2,612 points (School Record), averaged nearly 2 steals a game, and is the all time leader in made free throws in the programs history.

After his college career came to a close Dumars entered his name into the NBA Draft, and was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 18th overall pick. In 14 seasons, all with the Pistons, Dumars was a 6 time All-Star, a 2 time NBA champion, a 3 time All-NBA player, and was the 1989 NBA Finals MVP.

After Dumars retired from the league, he was then inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Now his career has come full circle again as he comes back to the campus he says he loves so much, and when he was asked about where this ceremony ranks on the list of achievements he’s had.

“You know you get awards and things, I’ve gotten awards and stuff in the past, but some awards have more to do with legacy than just a game or a season,” Dumars said. “I think those legacy awards end up meaning more to you, so I would say that this award, the court ceremony, the Hall of Fame and the Sportsmanship Award, those mean the most to me at this point in my life.”

