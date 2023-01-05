50/50 Thursdays
I-10 frontage road between 165 and Lacassine closed for next two years

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 frontage road between U.S. 165 and Lacassine is closed to thru traffic until Jan. 3, 2025, the Department of Transportation says.

DOTD says the road is closed for construction on the road, of a bridge, and of a retaining wall.

Local traffic will have access from the Lacassine exit.

DOTD urges local traffic to use caution while driving through the construction site.

