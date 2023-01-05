FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny Friday gives way to showers starting Saturday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have one more completely dry day for Southwest Louisiana before changes begin to arrive later Saturday. An area of high pressure will slide east of the area for Friday, allowing winds to take on a more southerly direction. The result? Temperatures will climb from the 40′s for morning low’s all the way to around 70 degrees in the afternoon. This means there will also be a bit more humidity by the afternoon, but overall we’ll have a nice rain-free day to be outside.

A cold front brings numerous showers and an isolated storm beginning Saturday evening and lasting into Sunday (KPLC)

Then this dry pattern starts to change by Saturday evening. That is when a cold front will start to approach northern parts of the area such as Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. It’s in those locations that a few showers may begin to develop as we head into the evening. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for areas further south and east. As we head into the overnight hours and Sunday is when the rest of the area will get in on the action. We’ll see numerous showers and even an isolated storm possible as the front moves through Sunday. Thankfully we’re still not expecting strong storms along the front. Either way, Saturday morning and afternoon seem like the best time this weekend for outdoor activities.

A few showers may try to hang around Monday morning, but would be likely to move out by Tuesday with temperatures into the 60′s for high’s to start the week.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.