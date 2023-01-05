50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

BPSO searching for homicide suspect

A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in the area of George Windham Road in southwest...
A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in the area of George Windham Road in southwest Beauregard Parish.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Jakob Evans and Andrea Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in the area of George Windham Road in southwest Beauregard Parish, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford.

7News received a tip from a viewer saying the suspect is on the run, which was then confirmed by Herford.

This is a developing story and 7News will provide more details as they come in.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

CRAWFISH 2023
CRAWFISH SEASON 2023
New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles
New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant next couple days, rain returns Sunday
Spc. Cade Brown conducts routine drills with his military working dog, Deny, December 19, 2020....
Injured Fort Bliss K-9 handler makes inspiring return to duty