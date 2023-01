Homicide suspect arrested ending overnight manhunt in Beauregard

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The overnight manhunt for a suspect in a homicide investigation has ended, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Hank Windham was located on George Windham Rd. around 8:00 a.m. this morning, Jan. 5, 2023.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office thanked all the agencies that assisted in apprehending Windham including:

Louisiana State Police

FBI

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

DeRidder Police Department

DeRidder Fire Department

