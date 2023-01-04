Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report Tuesday (Jan. 3) on a helicopter crash that killed four people off the coast of Galliano.

The report states that “four passengers were dropped off and three passengers boarded the aircraft,” which was a Bell 407 helicopter leased by RLC Helicopters. As the aircraft departed for Galliano, it “crashed back onto the helideck during takeoff, subsequently breaking apart and fell into the Gulf of Mexico,” the FAA reports.

After three days of searching, the chopper, along with the bodies of the pilot and three passengers, was located and pulled onshore in Port Fourchon.

Word of the recoveries was a welcome relief for Lacey Scarborough, the pregnant wife of David Scarborough, one of the passengers.

David Scarborough, his wife Lacy, and their son Sawyer who they lost to a drowning in March. (Scarborough Family)

“We just lost our greatest blessing and here we are getting ready to welcome another child into the world,” said Scarborough.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching for the pilot and three rig workers on board.

Oilfield plaintiff attorney Hugh ‘Skip’ Lambert says time is of the essence when it comes to fact-finding.

“God bless those families that lost loved ones. Hopefully the right work will be done to reduce the chances of these things happen in the future,” Lambert says. “There are so many things to look at with regard to maintenance of the helipad, the aircraft, and were safety procedures followed.”

“The floats that are on the helicopters landing skids should’ve deployed and kept it from sinking.”

A second victim has also been identified as Tim Graham.

RLC helicopters put out a statement offering their condolences to the families and friends of the pilot and passengers on board the aircraft. RLC also pledged its cooperation with agencies investigating the incident.

