SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 3, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 3, 2023.

Daniel Bruce Jones, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; modification of exhaust systems.

Jason Edward Nicholas, 40, Sulphur: Must have working headlamps on motor vehicles; switched license plate; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Justin Cory Jennings, 38, Lake Charles: Battery; Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Patrick Adam Theriot, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Norwen Troy Francis Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Cameron Joseph Pradia, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Maria Alvares, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jeremy Lloyd Soileau, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Cody Michaels Gobert, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; speeding.

Trevon Keith Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; distribution or possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodneshawna Nicole Edwards, 26, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.