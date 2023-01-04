50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office

FILE - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.
FILE - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer who was working at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has been accused of malfeasance in office.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to investigate April Pickney, 34 of Opelousas, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at the facility.

On December 30, Pickney was arrested and booked into the APSO DC-1 Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000 and was released on that bond that same day.

“We will continue to work with our partners like Raymond Laborde Correctional Center to swiftly take action against these types of crimes. Misconduct and corruption will not be tolerated,” said Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat.

The case remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles
New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant next couple days, rain returns Sunday
Spc. Cade Brown conducts routine drills with his military working dog, Deny, December 19, 2020....
Injured Fort Bliss K-9 handler makes inspiring return to duty
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings.
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods