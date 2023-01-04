50/50 Thursdays
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An estimated 811,662 pounds of red snapper were caught by anglers during the 2022 private recreational season, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Louisiana was allocated 809,315 pounds during the 2022 season. Therefore, 2,347 pounds will be paid back in the 2023 season.

However, Louisiana is anticipating being allocated 882,443 pounds of red snapper in 2023, making the payback nullified.

Even with the payback, Louisiana will see a 70,781-pound increase from 2022.

The red snapper season is scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 26, 2023.

