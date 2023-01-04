New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native will have art featured in the new ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ exhibition opening at Historic City Hall.

Cajun French artist Lauren Marie Breaux will display her exhibit including more than 60 works beginning on January 7, and lasting through March 18.

“This exhibit shines a light on my favorite part of Mardi Gras, Tuesday morning,” Breaux said. “Having been born and raised in Louisiana surrounded by Carnival, I have love for every facet of the celebration. After 30 plus years, my heart lives for Fat Tuesday morning. This magical time is best taken in after waking with the sun, adorning yourself in costume, eating a solid snack, and making it downtown as soon as possible.”

Breaux now resides in New Orleans and began painting six years ago. She specializes in acrylic painting and photography.

Historic City Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, please call 491-9147 or CLICK HERE.

