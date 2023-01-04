50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles

New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles
New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native will have art featured in the new ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ exhibition opening at Historic City Hall.

Cajun French artist Lauren Marie Breaux will display her exhibit including more than 60 works beginning on January 7, and lasting through March 18.

“This exhibit shines a light on my favorite part of Mardi Gras, Tuesday morning,” Breaux said. “Having been born and raised in Louisiana surrounded by Carnival, I have love for every facet of the celebration. After 30 plus years, my heart lives for Fat Tuesday morning. This magical time is best taken in after waking with the sun, adorning yourself in costume, eating a solid snack, and making it downtown as soon as possible.”

Breaux now resides in New Orleans and began painting six years ago. She specializes in acrylic painting and photography.

Historic City Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, please call 491-9147 or CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant next couple days, rain returns Sunday
Spc. Cade Brown conducts routine drills with his military working dog, Deny, December 19, 2020....
Injured Fort Bliss K-9 handler makes inspiring return to duty
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings.
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods