Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has filed to run for a second four-year term.

His filing came Tuesday on the first day that candidates could submit qualifying papers for this year’s election in Mississippi.

Candidates for statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices have until Feb. 1 to qualify for the ballot.

Party primaries are Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29.

The general election Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.

Reeves has touted state efforts to limit abortion rights, increase workforce development, raise teacher salaries and cut the state’s income tax.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are the only states electing governors this year.

