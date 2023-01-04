LEGAL CORNER: Can an employer take your vacation away and not pay you for it?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: Can an employer take your vacation away and not pay you for it?

ANSWER: Possibly. It depends on the employment arrangement.

If the employee is “AT WILL” then the arrangement is day-to-day and can be changed at any time. Also, the employee can quit at any time.

If there are written terms (such as an employee manual), then the written terms will apply.

If the employment is subject to a labor union agreement, then those terms will apply.

Legal action may or may not be worthwhile. As always, seek out an attorney with employment law experience before taking any sort of action.

QUESTION: I’m selling my deceased mother’s property owner-financed to a friend. We have a hand-written agreement. We trust each other. Do I need a lawyer?

ANSWER: The real question is whether your handwritten agreement is sufficient. The only way to know is to have a lawyer or real estate professional with lots of experience look it over.

To be effective and to avoid problems in the future, the contact has to:

Be in writing

Set forth the terms of the financing (i.e. total amount financed, interest rate, minimum monthly payments, insurance obligations, what happens if property is destroyed, default provisions, etc.).

Set forth the legal description.

Be recorded in the courthouse in both the mortgage and conveyance records.

Be executed in authentic form (notary and two witnesses).

In addition to avoiding problems, it is possible that your friend could die or sell the property to someone else, etc., so better safe than sorry.

As with all things – you want to work hard on the front end so there is no work on the back end.

