Lake Charles man accused of setting fire to mobile home with people inside

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Calcasieu Parish Ward 8 Fire Department for District 2 responded to a mobile home fire near Mary Ann St. and Hwy 397 in Lake Charles on the evening of Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

When firefighters arrived they found two mobile homes with damage and that the fire had already been extinguished by one of the residents with a hose. That resident told firefighters they’d put out fires at both exit doors of the mobile home. Meanwhile, the fire at the other home had burnt out on its own.

No one was injured in the incident.

During their investigation, Fire Marshal deputies determined that the fires had been intentionally set and worked with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to identify Rodney Hill, 44, as the suspect.

Hill was already in custody for allegedly fleeing from an officer and has now also been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility for aggravated arson and simple arson.

