50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man accused of setting fire to mobile home with people inside

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal
Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal(KALB)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Calcasieu Parish Ward 8 Fire Department for District 2 responded to a mobile home fire near Mary Ann St. and Hwy 397 in Lake Charles on the evening of Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

When firefighters arrived they found two mobile homes with damage and that the fire had already been extinguished by one of the residents with a hose. That resident told firefighters they’d put out fires at both exit doors of the mobile home. Meanwhile, the fire at the other home had burnt out on its own.

No one was injured in the incident.

During their investigation, Fire Marshal deputies determined that the fires had been intentionally set and worked with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to identify Rodney Hill, 44, as the suspect.

Hill was already in custody for allegedly fleeing from an officer and has now also been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility for aggravated arson and simple arson.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 3, 2023
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures return for a few days
Your New Year’s resolution may be a little easier to achieve than it seems.
Financial advisor offers tips to getting your bank account in check
Your New Year’s resolution may be a little easier to achieve than it seems.
Financial tips