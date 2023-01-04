50/50 Thursdays
Johnson Bayou public library to reopen

Cameron Parish Public Library
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Johnson Bayou, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Public Library has announced that its Johnson Bayou branch will officially be reopening to the public following damage sustained in Hurricane Laura.

The branch will be hosting an open house with light refreshments for its first day back open on Monday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The library says residents can come by during the open house and see all the new materials they have to offer.

