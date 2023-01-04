IRS offering Identity Protection Pin to keep taxpayers safe from scams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even people getting a refund often procrastinate when doing their federal income tax, and that could be costly. Getting a late start could increase the chances a scammer will steal your refund.

But there is now another layer of protection offered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Imagine getting a letter from IRS in the mail telling you two tax returns have been filed under your social security number. That means scammers got your information and filed before you, often to steal your refund.

“It can happen very easily with some taxpayers, and they don’t even realize their information has been compromised until they go and file a tax return,” said Angela Guth, Executive Director of the SWLA BBB.

Guth explained three common ways scammers get your info. Sometimes the bad guys got your info through a phishing scheme, a corrupt tax preparer or a data breach.

“Usually when there’s a data breach you are notified when that happens, so you’re supposed to actually flag your social security number by going to the annualcreditreport.com and flagging your social security number,” she said.

Also, the IRS has something new to protect you. It’s called the Identity Protection Pin.

“The IRS is now offering an Identity Protection Plan. It’s an additional pin number in addition to your social security number when filing your returns each year. So, it’s just like with any pin number you need to keep that information very private and secure. It’s just another level of multi-authentication factors that can help you in protecting your identity,” said Guth.

Another thing to know: IRS does not contact you by phone, only by mail. Also, scammers can use the same techniques against businesses if they get their federal Tax I.D.

