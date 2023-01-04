Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays.

The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding.

Restoration crews are working to dehumidify the building, the city says. Everything in the theatre will have to be removed and cleaned.

