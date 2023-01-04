50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods

Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings.
Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings.(Carter Ledbetter | City of Jennings)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays.

The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding.

Restoration crews are working to dehumidify the building, the city says. Everything in the theatre will have to be removed and cleaned.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary
BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary
The I-10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette was damaged when it was struck by a truck Tuesday.
I-10 E remains closed, alternate routes at US 165 and La. 26
Destress at home with the Boxed Breath pose
Start your New Year off stress-free with easy yoga poses at home