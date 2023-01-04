50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant next couple days, rain returns Sunday

By Max Lagano
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We look to stay in a quiet weather pattern for the next few days. With the cold front pushing out of the region, cooler and drier air will funnel into Southwest Louisiana starting Wednesday night. With calm winds and clear skies we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 40′s close to the I-10 corridor, and into the lower 40′s for our northern parishes.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid 60's across the area.
Temperatures Thursday will be closer to (though still above) normal as well with high’s in the mid 60′s and low’s in the 40′s again. No rain is expected thanks to high pressure over the area so it’ll be a great afternoon and evening for any outdoor plans, though maybe bring a sweater if you are out during the evening hours.

A cold front arriving Sunday brings the next chance for rain.
This calm spell continues through Saturday, though that’s when we warm up once again. Winds shift to the south, allowing for temps to climb back into the 70′s with some more humidity as well. Then the next chance for rain arrives by Sunday as the next cold front approaches. We’ll see some showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two develop around Sunday morning, though chances for severe weather at this time look pretty low. Still, Saturday looks to be the better of the two days for outdoor plans.

Next Monday could feature a couple showers sticking around before we dry out the couple days after with temperatures back into the 60′s for high’s.

- Max Lagano

