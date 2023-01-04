Financial advisor offers tips to getting your bank account in check

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many claim their New Year’s resolutions are hitting the gym and getting healthy, but are you financially healthy?

Whether you are trying to cut down on credit card debt, pay off a loan early, or you are just trying to save a couple of bucks, your New Year’s resolution may be a little easier to achieve than it seems.

“It’s the little things, and they add up,” Sam Hebert said.

7News spoke to financial advisor Sam Hebert who said little changes your spending habits pay off in the long run.

He said you should buy used instead of new, get in the habit of attempting to save money, as well as re-evaluate what you’re spending money on.

“Why do I need cable if I have streaming?,” Hebert said. “Can I save on the internet? When is the last time I called the internet provider and to see if I can get it cheaper? You know, am I being frivolous about driving around?”

Groceries, bills, miscellaneous expenses, Hebert said you should keep track of what’s going in and out of your bank account.

“You’ll be probably shocked at what you spend on fast food,” Hebert said. “You’ll be probably shocked at when you spend on clothes. You will probably find someone emotional reasons that you go shopping and spending.”

Little savings add up over time, but it’s key to keep savings out of sight and out of mind.

“You ignore it and leave it alone,” Hebert said. “It’s the most proven successful way to save money in the bank, and then you invest it.”

Hebert emphasized to still enjoy life, but it’s important to find a balance when trying to save money.

