BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27.

If you have any information pertaining to Christopher Rainwater’s whereabouts, contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918, text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777, or CLICK HERE.

