Athletic trainer explains effort to save Damar Hamlin’s life

(KPLC) - It was a moment millions will never forget, as 24-year old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest after colliding with Bengals player Tee Higgins.

First responders rushed to Hamlin’s aid, administering CPR until the defibrillator arrived on scene, and they shocked Hamlin’s heart back into rhythm.

“Sometimes it doesn’t take a hard hit, its the wrong place at the wrong time. Whichever rhythm his heart was in at the time of contact, it wasn’t the right time for him to have contact, and that’s why it’s a very rare chance that this happens,” said McNeese State University’s head football trainer, Hunter Martin.

Martin said it’s crucial to be prepared and have an emergency action plan, or EAP.

“That’s why every year we do it yearly, sometimes twice a year we go over the EAP, the venue facilities how’s the ambulance going to get to us, how do they know how to get to us we have to review these with the ambulance services as well,” Martin said.

In high-pressure situations, trainers and medical personnel must rely on their training.

“It’s a high-pressure situation, and I was always taught by mentors in high pressure situations, you don’t technically rise to the occasion, you sink into your training,” Martin said.

Staying cool, calm and collected can help save lives, but there’s a level of risk that comes with playing a high contact sport.

“Everyday there’s a huge risk that they put themselves into and it’s something that they need to know and understand,” Martin explained.

Hamlin remains in critical condition, and the NFL has postponed the game until further notice. Many players and fans took to social media to share prayers and band together for Hamlin’s charity, which has now surpassed $5 million in donations.

