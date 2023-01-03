SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 2, 2023.

Raymond Leon Pate, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; attempted burglary; resisting an officer by flight; attempted possession of marijuana; attempted possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Von Keith Maurx, 27, Burglary; theft under $1,000; attempted burglary; resisting an officer by flight.

Shovoska Jabbar Green, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; open alcoholic beverage containers.

Patrick Obrian Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $5,000; issuing worthless checks under $1,000; contempt of court; fourth offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; open alcoholic beverage containers.

Jacob Anthony Mallet, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense battery of a dating partner; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Ricky Lee Leblanc, 30, Lake Charles: Harassing phone calls; contempt of court; domestic abuse; partial reimbursement by indigents; cyberstalking; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Bryan Chapel, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; simple assault.

Connie Brigitte Milburn Gostyla, 58, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Philip Anthony Mccutcheon, 32, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Trespassing

