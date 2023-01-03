SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp.

Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains that the boot camp helps participants learn knife skills, sanitation, and cooking principles.

The boot camp will start on Monday, Jan. 23. There will be day and evening classes that meet twice a week for five weeks.

The program is also a faction of the cost of enrolling in the culinary program at only $50.

Upon completion of the course, participants can apply for 9 hours of credit toward SOWELA’s Associate of Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts and will be awarded two nationally recognized certifications:

American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute’s (AHLEI) Certified Kitchen Cook Certification

National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe Manager Certification

Haley says having these certifications is also incredibly important for anyone looking to get into hospitality or culinary jobs as it will set them apart from those walking in with no prior knowledge or experience.

Registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information or to enroll, you can visit SOWELA’s website HERE or call (337) 421-6560.

