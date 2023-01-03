50/50 Thursdays
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.

Arriving officers found a female victim, who they could see had been beaten, who told them she had been sexually assaulted, Treadway said.

Detectives obtained surveillance video and a description of a suspect vehicle.

Treadway said Joseph Ryan Milton, 21, of Lake Charles, forced entry into the home through a rear window, entered a room where the female was sleeping, and beat and raped her.

It is not believed the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident, Treadway said.

Detectives and LCPD SWAT Team members arrested Milton at his residence in the 5600 block of Elliot Road around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Treadway said.

Milton was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on counts of first-degree rape, home invasion and second-degree battery. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $250,000.

Treadway asked anyone with additional information to contact Lead Det. Sgt. Christopher Johnson at (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

