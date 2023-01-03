Officials break down high-speed pursuit procedures after deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are still investigating a deadly police chase that took the lives of two teenage girls from Brusly.

Police in Baton Rouge initiated the chase, going after a home invasion suspect in a stolen car. BRPD ended their pursuit after that driver, Tyquel Zanders crossed the Mississippi River bridge.

That’s when Addis police officer David Cauthron started following Zanders.

Investigators say both officer Cauthron and the Zanders, were driving more than 100 miles per hour when officer Cauthron t-boned the girls’ car.

Retired Police Captain Tom Gleason has no connection to this case but has more than 30 years law enforcement experience under his belt and offered his insight.

“Each individual agency can come with their own policy, restrictions, limiting or non-restricting when pursuits are preformed,” says Gleason.

He says it’s up to each individual agency to create their own pursuit policy, but he adds they should often be reevaluated.

“A pursuit policy also falls on the shoulders of officers on duty,” Gleason added.

Gleason said they should have knowledge of the policy, should know all restrictions, and use critical thinking skills.

Mitigating factors should be taken into consideration as well such as, “Road conditions, time of day, charges, the likelihood the suspect can be taken in at a later time,” Gleason explained.

When multiple agencies are involved, Gleason said it depends on jurisdiction, where you live and work.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.