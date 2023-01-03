Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first degree rape
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested and charged with 5 counts of first degree rape involving a victim under 13-years-old, according to a booking report by the Jennings Police Department.
William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on January 1, 2023, at 11:50 p.m, according to the booking report.
Kershaw also faces 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and 6 counts of molestation of a juvenile, according to the booking report.
His bond has not been set, according to the booking report.
First degree rape carries a life imprisonment at hard labor sentencing in Louisiana.
