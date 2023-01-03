50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first degree rape

A Jennings man was arrested and charged with 5 counts of first degree rape of victims under...
A Jennings man was arrested and charged with 5 counts of first degree rape of victims under 13-years-old.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested and charged with 5 counts of first degree rape involving a victim under 13-years-old, according to a booking report by the Jennings Police Department.

William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on January 1, 2023, at 11:50 p.m, according to the booking report.

Kershaw also faces 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and 6 counts of molestation of a juvenile, according to the booking report.

His bond has not been set, according to the booking report.

First degree rape carries a life imprisonment at hard labor sentencing in Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

The Sulphur Police Department is asking for help identifying a male who allegedly robbed the...
Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery
The Cameron Ferry has returned to service.
Cameron Ferry returns to service
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely over northern Louisiana, lower chance for SWLA
Boil advisory issued in Kinder, southwest Allen Parish