Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first degree rape

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested and charged with 5 counts of first degree rape involving a victim under 13-years-old, according to a booking report by the Jennings Police Department.

William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on January 1, 2023, at 11:50 p.m, according to the booking report.

Kershaw also faces 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and 6 counts of molestation of a juvenile, according to the booking report.

His bond has not been set, according to the booking report.

First degree rape carries a life imprisonment at hard labor sentencing in Louisiana.

