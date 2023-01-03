50/50 Thursdays
Investigators work to identify Starks Jane Doe

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Who was she, what happened to her? Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department works to identify Starks’ Jane Doe.

“In 1997, we discovered a body on the side of the road,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

600,000 people go missing each year. It’s estimated 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered annually according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Two of the thousands who remain unidentified lie in Calcasieu Parish.

“It’s always an open case, and we are never going to close it until it’s complete,” Guillory said.

Just shy of 26 years ago, human remains of a black female were found by a hunter near mile marker 10 along Highway 12 in Starks on January 7, 1997.

Technology has come a long way. With it’s help, a new rendering was created in 2020 to portray what the woman may have looked like at the time of her death. With such advancements, investigators are hoping it will also help solve this case.

“We were able to obtain some blood DNA,“ Guillory said. “We are trying to use genealogy. We use a company called GEDmatch and Family Tree to try and link her DNA to her family so we can try to identify her that way.”

Her body was 82-percent burned, erasing evidence and investigator’s ability to determine a cause of death. Though, they believe she was between the age of 18 to 25.

A young woman’s life cut short, but the hunt for answers continues.

“They think these cases are just set aside, and nobody ever looks at them and nobody ever works on them,” Guillory said. “But we are continuously trying to identify who these people were and who they come from.”

Starks’ Jane Doe was wearing a red blouse under a blue and tan flannel shirt. She had on red shorts with blue flowers and dark-colored sweatpants. She weighed approximately 135 lbs., and stood at 5′4″.

An autopsy revealed she had only one kidney and had dental work at some point.

