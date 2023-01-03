How to avoid New Years’ resolution gym injuries by going “slow and steady”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While many people’s New Years’ resolutions involve getting or staying fit and healthy many who are new to working out or are just out of the habit can accidentally hurt themselves in the process.

Experts say it’s better to start slow when deciding to get back into the gym and build up at a steady pace. It’s good to remember that you won’t start seeing results overnight.

Certified personal trainer, Sarah Gouine says to start off working out around three to four times a week and then increase the number of workouts and or intensity as you go.

“Write down the days that you want to come into the gym and put your workouts down. Do four weeks of the same three or four-day workouts and then after four weeks maybe mix it up a little bit.”

She says to listen to your body and remember to stretch before and after a workout.

“Mobilize before you come or even at the gym. Do some mobilization to get your muscles moving.”

It is important to drink plenty of water and maybe even meet with a doctor before deciding to hit the gym and get a physical exam.

Gouine also says that it is important to focus on form when working out.

Keith Valentine is a local Integrative Holistic Health Coach who says a key factor you need to keep track of is hydration, “The water will help to prevent any soreness and any muscle strain as well as keeps your mind functioning. Because once you leave you have exhausted your electrolytes and sweated all of your nutrients out so you want to keep hydrated.”

Experts warn new or returning gymgoers to limit themselves to working out once a day to make sure they don’t pull or strain any muscles.

And remember, stretching is for before AND after a workout. Once your workout is finished, be sure to take around five to ten minutes to stretch the muscles you worked.

