German shepherd puppy with special needs looking for forever home

Emmerson, a 4-month-old German Shepherd, was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee joints. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A German shepherd puppy with special needs is looking for her forever home.

Paws 4 the Cause, an animal rescue shelter in Lexington, Kentucky, is used to taking in animals with special needs.

Emmerson, a 4-month-old German shepherd, was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee joints.

Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer said when Emmerson arrived at the shelter, staff noticed she was a very special pup right away.

“She so much wanted to live and was not allowing her disability to hinder her in any way,” Spreitzer said.

Emmerson’s hind legs don’t move like other dogs, but that’s not stopping her. She uses a custom wheelchair to get around.

The puppy has been in a foster home, but now she is ready to find her forever home.

“There are very special people out there that love these types of animals and want them to live out their life,” Spreitzer said. “It’s very rewarding. She is so smart that she can become something very special.”

Emmerson, when fully grown, could weigh up to 80 pounds. The shelter is asking potential owners to take her size into consideration, as she will need help being lifted in and out of her wheelchair.

If you are interested in adopting Emmerson, fill out an online application form here, or contact the shelter at info@paws4thecause.com or 859-619-9190.

