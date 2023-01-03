FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures return for a few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luckily, we got through the latest round of potentially severe weather with no reports of damage! Cooler air will continue to slowly move into Southwest Louisiana overnight with lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We may see some clouds move across SWLA during the day Wednesday and that could keep high in the upper 60s, if we see more sunshine we will climb to near 70 degrees. Rain is not expected from the clouds, so you can leave the umbrella at home. The rest of the week looks nice with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Friday morning will be the coolest with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A warming trend begins late Friday as southerly winds return, by Saturday we will see highs back into the 70s. The southerly winds will also mean an increase in moisture and potentially cloudy skies. Another cold front will approach our area Sunday, and this should spark scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms. With clouds and showers around Sunday, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

The models continue to struggle with the forecast for next week, and this part of the forecast is very much low confidence. Today’s models show clear and cool weather beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday. Yesterday the models showed another weak cold front by the end of the week. For now I’ll side with the current model data and go with a clear forecast. But this is subject to change if the models come to a consensus on what happens next week.

