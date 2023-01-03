50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FEMA announces $2.9M for Lake Charles Generators Project

City of Lake Charles
City of Lake Charles(City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced $2,945,000 in federal funding for the Lake Charles Generators Project, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The Lake Charles Generators Project is working to design, purchase, and install 10 permanent generators at the city’s sewer lift stations and one of its water treatment plants. The project is part of the city’s efforts to prepare for future severe weather.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Dennis Perkins
Former deputy Dennis Perkins pleads guilty in high-profile case
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
A warm, humid and breezy afternoon
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Tuesday midday
How to avoid New Years’ resolution gym injuries by going “slow and steady”
How to avoid New Years’ resolution gym injuries by going “slow and steady”