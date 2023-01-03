FEMA announces $2.9M for Lake Charles Generators Project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced $2,945,000 in federal funding for the Lake Charles Generators Project, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The Lake Charles Generators Project is working to design, purchase, and install 10 permanent generators at the city’s sewer lift stations and one of its water treatment plants. The project is part of the city’s efforts to prepare for future severe weather.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.