Dietitian weighs in on healthy meal choices to start the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local dietitian provided tips for New Year’s resolutioners looking to improve their health.

Whether it is a vegan, keto or standard diet, Registered Dietitian Tabitha Nicholas said the portion and amount of nutrients is key starting with the most important meal of the day, breakfast.

“One of my favorite breakfasts is oats, and you can do these multiple ways. You can bake them into bars, you can make a bowl of regular oatmeal like you normally would in the morning. You can do overnight oats. You can add them to smoothies,” Nicholas said. “These are great high fiber options. They are great for heart health and they keep you feeling full because of the fiber, so I would always say incorporate oats at least a few times a week if you can.”

Nicholas said she’s pretty big on people eating until they’re satisfied, not stuffed, so when it comes to lunch a larger portion is recommended.

“So, for lunch, for a good source of protein, you want to have at least two servings of non-starchy vegetables on your plate if you can, and whatever grain you choose. So, for example, it may be some salmon that is boiled and a sweet potato with some asparagus and green beans.”

Portion control does matter as Nicholas shared just how much is enough.

“I would say limit it to six ounces of the protein and then with your starches you want to consider your hands cupped together, that would be about a cup so that’s where you want to limit the potatoes and the rice,” Nicholas said.

Next, you want to end your day with a satisfying dinner.

“You still want to have a good source of protein. It can be chicken or a beef steak and then pair that with another whole grain. It can be brown rice, or it could be some quinoa,” Nicholas said.

Lastly, the icing on the cake that helps cut back on added sugar are fruits for dessert.

