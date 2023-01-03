50/50 Thursdays
Damage to overpass on I-10 E near Evangeline Thruway

First Alert Traffic.
First Alert Traffic.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound is currently closed near the Evangeline Thruway due to structural damage to the overpass, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

An 18-wheeler traveling northbound on the Evangeline Thruway struck the bridge, causing the damages.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-49 South, Lafayette Police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

