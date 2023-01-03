Calcasieu police jurors adopt $427-million spending plan for 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the last days of 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury adopted the largest budget in the jury’s history.

A big reason is because it’s full of projects to fix damage and destruction from the hurricanes. It’s a spending plan for $427 million the jury expects to receive in revenue.

That’s eight percent more than 2022, largely because of disaster work and capital projects. The $427-million budget is a record setter, but Parish Administrator Bryan Beam says there are big expenditures to remove debris from drainage laterals and repair parish buildings.

“In 2023, even more than this year, you’re going to start seeing and have federal dollars, recovery funds coming through the parish or the state to the parish on many different things. Those are obviously good for the people and agencies and businesses that need them, but it’s also an economic stimulus,” Beam said.

There are also some increases in the operating budget, which includes a pay increase for employees, in increase in payment to the sheriff for each prisoner per day.

“It’s reflected in this budget to $5 per prisoner per day, but it’s been many years since it’s increased. So that was justified,” said Beam.

And there are larger utility bills.

“Utility costs are up. Electric utilities,” Beam told jurors. The parish expects to pay $150 million on capital projects including roads and bridges, and there are detention basins to help drainage.

“Drainage will continue to be for many years a key focus in our capital spending,” Beam said.

The budget is nearly 500 pages. Read it here.

To listen to the budget presentation by Beam, click here.

