SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 1, 2023.

Chase Randall Crysel, 31, Kountze, TX: Disturbing the peace (2 charges).

Elizabeth Ann Kearns, 48, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Jason Elias Morlewski, 40, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Angel Wanda Elizabeth Sutton, 22, Starks: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; first offense DWI; speeding; driver must be licensed; no seat belt; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Fredrick Dewayne Nelson, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; failure to obey traffic-control signals.

Shamsher Shiraz Sajwani, 25, Joliet, IL: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Edward Wilson Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Hunter Joseph Barrilleaux, 28, Sulphur: Child Endangerment.

Shane Earl Hext, 48, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; attempted escape.

Phillip Wayne Jones Sr., 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment (2 charges).

Joseph Milton Ryan, 20, Lake Charles: First-degree rape; home invasion; second-degree battery.

Edward Lee Conner, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment (2 charges); domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

