50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 1, 2023.

Chase Randall Crysel, 31, Kountze, TX: Disturbing the peace (2 charges).

Elizabeth Ann Kearns, 48, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Jason Elias Morlewski, 40, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Angel Wanda Elizabeth Sutton, 22, Starks: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; first offense DWI; speeding; driver must be licensed; no seat belt; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Fredrick Dewayne Nelson, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; failure to obey traffic-control signals.

Shamsher Shiraz Sajwani, 25, Joliet, IL: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Edward Wilson Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Hunter Joseph Barrilleaux, 28, Sulphur: Child Endangerment.

Shane Earl Hext, 48, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; attempted escape.

Phillip Wayne Jones Sr., 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment (2 charges).

Joseph Milton Ryan, 20, Lake Charles: First-degree rape; home invasion; second-degree battery.

Edward Lee Conner, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment (2 charges); domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe
Strong storm potential
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Monday forecast
BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary
BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023