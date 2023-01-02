50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery

The Sulphur Police Department is asking for help identifying a male who allegedly robbed the...
The Sulphur Police Department is asking for help identifying a male who allegedly robbed the Circle A on N. Claiborne Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022.(Sulphur Police Department)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.

If you have any information or can help identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Det. Duplechin at 337-527-4536.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

The Cameron Ferry has returned to service.
Cameron Ferry returns to service
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely over northern Louisiana, lower chance for SWLA
Boil advisory issued in Kinder, southwest Allen Parish
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe