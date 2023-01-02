Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
If you have any information or can help identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Det. Duplechin at 337-527-4536.
