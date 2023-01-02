50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
No arrests have been made pending investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022.

Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building.

Several of the building’s windows were destroyed.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Tech Police Department.

Tech Police asks anyone with information on this incident or knows of anyone that has shown concerning behavior regarding the College of Engineering to contact them at (318)-257-4018.

You can also make an anonymous report using the SafeDog app for Tech students.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are showcasing Louisiana culture...
La. Rose Parade float wins award
KPLC 7 News at Noon
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged