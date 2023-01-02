La. Rose Parade float wins award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana float in the Rose Bowl Parade has been honored with an award.

According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Celebration Riverboat float was awarded the Showmanship Award for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

The float is being featured in the Rose Parade in California on Monday, Jan. 2.

According to the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor’s Office, the float depicts the rich cultural heritage of the Bayou State and features more than 35,000 flowers. They are being fastened to the float in the hours leading up to the parade.

Singer and Louisiana music ambassador Lainey Wilson is performing during the parade.

