First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely over northern Louisiana, lower chance for SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are already underway across portions of east Texas and northern Louisiana. Here in Southwest Louisiana, we will likely remain just on the edge of the potential for severe storms. By far the greatest risk of severe weather will be north of our area, but a few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop over SWLA this afternoon and early evening. For this reason areas north of I-10 are included in a low risk of severe weather.

Overnight these individual storms will come to an end with a squall line developing and slowly moving across the area through Tuesday morning. There is a low risk of severe storms with this line too, and that threat is greatest north of I-10. Rainfall could be locally heavy with this line, especially if it slow moving; this could cause localized street flooding and flooding of low-lying areas.

Rain and storms will come to an end Tuesday morning as a weak cold front moves through the area. A slightly stronger front will arrive later in the day, and this will bring cooler temperatures to the area for a few days. Morning lows will reach the 30s and 40s Thursday and Friday.

A warming trend will begin Saturday as southerly winds return, this will push afternoon highs near 70! There may be enough moisture for a few isolated showers from Sunday into Monday. There will be another cold front during this time and that could increase the chance of rain. Severe weather does not look that likely with this front.

Next week looks like we will be near normal with lows in the 40s and 50s along with highs in the mid 60s. Though this is subject to change as we are a week out.

