Embiid questionable as Pelicans look to repeat against 76ers on the road

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The Pelicans won 127-116. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Philadelphia star Joel Embiid is listed as questionable as the New Orleans Pelicans look for their second win over the 76ers in three days.

According to the Sixers’ report, Embiid is dealing with low back soreness on Monday.

CJ McCollum scored 42 points on Fri., Dec. 30 to lead the Pelicans to victory at home against the 76ers.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts to the crowd as he was acknowledged for...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts to the crowd as he was acknowledged for setting a franchise record of eleven 3-pointers in a game, in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. McCollum also set his season high in scoring with 42 points, and the Pelicans won 127-116. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

Embiid ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game. Considering Embiid’s recent setback is so sudden, he’ll likely be a game-time decision on Monday night against the Pelicans. Losing Embiid on Monday night would be a big loss for Philadelphia. Last Friday, the big man drained 64 percent of his shots, scoring 37 points in 34 minutes.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

