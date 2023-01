Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is advising residents that there may be a power outage in some areas today.

The outage is so that Entergy can repair a damaged power pole. Repairs are already underway and could last until 4 p.m.

Residents and businesses West of Beglis Parkway to the Western City limits are expected to be affected.

