50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late tomorrow into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square
BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary
BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary