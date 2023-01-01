50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Devon Distefano
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana.

The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices.

It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?

“I think that we started out with the beginning of 2022 on a better note than maybe we’re ending out 2022 simply because of the interest rates and people got spoiled with the low interest rates which really stimulated our housing economy,” Century 21 Bono Realtor Marilyn Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said we may see stagnation in 2023.

“We are going to have a slowdown of the housing industry simply because buyers are watching those rates and it pushed a lot of people out of their purchasing power,” Boudreaux said.

A major part of southwest Louisiana’s economy is small business and in 2022 some small businesses weren’t spared from the economic downturn.

Despite hurdles, Mia Mouton-Rene, the owner of women’s boutique, focused on keeping prices affordable.

“My thing is I like to keep my costs down for my customers so if we can find great quality items, things that we could not have to charge so much for that’s what I think has really helped a lot of people come in and they love the prices,” Mouton-Rene said.

She said people in the community can help aid small businesses in 2023.

“Local people spend money locally and so we need to shop local, it’s a big deal and we’re popping downtown not just Mia’s but we have other merchants downtown and you know I think that people overlook downtown,” Mouton-Rene said.

Moving into 2023, economists are predicting a better year for Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 31, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 31, 2022
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night
KPLC: 2022 in review
KPLC: 2022 in review