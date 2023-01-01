50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 31, 2022

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 31, 2022.

Tobias Andrus, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; 4 counts child endangerment.

Leo Joseph Lacombe, 29, Lake Charles: Registration of sex offenders and child predators; maximum speed limit; operating vehicle with a suspended license.

Cesar Martin Rangel, 23, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; maximum speed limit; federal detainer.

Amanda Ann Mulkey, 33, Lake Charles: Bank fraud.

Matthew Wayne Cormier, 30, Lake Charles: 3 counts direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Christopher Scott Miller, 38, Dayton, OH: Parole detainer.

Stephen Austin Berniard, 47, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; criminal trespass; 9 counts direct contempt of court.

Daniel Paul Sullivan, 37, Lake Charles: 2 counts instate detainer; issuing worthless checks less than $1,000.

Derwin Kendall Riley, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Marcus James Mitchell, 47, Lake Charles: Registration of sex offenders and child predators.

Mark Alan Stanley, 60, Ragley: 8 counts direct contempt of court; forgery; simple battery.

Austin Lucas Lee, 29, Lake Charles: Required position at intersections; speeding in an established zone; possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Legend drug; instate detainer.

Desmond Dwight Green, 43, Lake Charles: Looting; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; contraband.

Susanne Michelle Blanco, 43, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

