State Police warns of tragic consequences when driving impaired

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If enjoying an alcoholic drink is how you celebrate, it’s important to have a plan to get home safely from New Year’s festivities.

“Being on the roadway, you have to be aware all the time when you’re on a roadway,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.

As we ring in the new year, many choose to celebrate with alcohol.

Louisiana State Trooper Derek Senegal warns drivers to never drive impaired, as it causes serious injury or death.

“Louisiana highway safety commission last year during New Year’s Eve [reported] 17 people were killed, and 250 were injured on Louisiana roadways in alcohol related crashes,” Senegal said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration created the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign to crack down on this issue.

They said drunk driving is most prevalent during the holidays.

“Drive sober, that’s exactly what it means, drive sober or get pulled over, so if we do suspect any driver that’s operating a motor vehicle on the roadway is impaired, we will go ahead and initiate a traffic stop and pull that driver over to see what’s going on,” Senegal said.

The Safety Administration also said in 2020 there were over 200 deaths just between the holiday season and New Year’s Day, totaling over 800 deaths that December, and over 11,000 deaths in that year due to drunk driving.

“Say something tragic happens when those holidays come around, when it’s normally a good time, happy time for you and your family, instead it’ll be a a sad time that you remember and say ‘oh last year this is when my family member was killed in a fatal crash by someone’,” Senegal said. “So we just want to make sure that everyone is safe on the roadway no matter what time of day it is, any day of the year, we want everyone to be safe on the road.”

Senegal said its important to make the right choices not just during New Year’s but any time you decide to drink.

“Be safe, have a good time and Happy New Year.”

Senegal also reminds everyone to have a plan whether that be designating a sober driver or scheduling an uber or taxi.

